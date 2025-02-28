Shared apartment rooftop solar funding grants residents clean energy access

The Australian and New South Wales (NSW) governments are collaborating to deliver a $25 million (USD 15.5 million) solar for apartment residents (SAR) incentive for owners’ corporations and strata managers to install shared rooftop solar systems.

The SAR incentive will co-fund up to 50% of the cost of installing shared solar systems on apartments or other multi-unit dwellings, up to a maximum of $150,000 per project.

Products and services covered by the incentive include solar panels, inverters, mounts, solar sharing technology, labour for solar installation and essential meter board upgrades where there is clear evidence its required for the solar system to function.

Safety equipment and any wiring upgrades for solar connection purposes only will also be covered, as will roof waterproofing only where required due to the solar installation.

Victoria-headquartered solar for apartment specialists and manufacturer of proprietry technology called Solshare, that connects one rooftop solar system to multiple dwellings, Allume Energy said the grant funding may only extend to a few hundred buildings and advise residents to get their applications in quickly.

Allume Energy Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Cameron Knox told pv magazine the initiative will be a fantastic catalyst for an historically overlooked section of the population to join the rooftop solar revolution.

“We are looking forward to supporting apartment residents across NSW to access cheaper and cleaner energy via this program,” Knox said.

The incentive is funded by the federal solar banks scheme (SBS) and is a tenet in the NSW government’s consumer energy strategy (CES).

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said in the past it’s been difficult for apartment residents to reap the benefits of cleaner, cheaper solar.

“The government is helping households overcome those barriers and powering more Australian homes with renewables,” Bowen said.

NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said solar should be available to everyone.

“This program removes the barriers to renewable energy for units and apartments, making it easier and more affordable to adopt solar.”

Climate Council energy expert Greg Bourne said around half of Australian apartment residents live in buildings less than four storeys high, which is prime space to install rooftop solar.

“Putting rooftop solar on millions more Aussie homes, businesses and public buildings, and investing in ways to share the benefits of solar among more people, can lower people’s bills, cuts climate pollution and creates a modern and more robust grid,” Bourne said.

“By adding battery storage as well, buildings can soak up any excess solar energy while the sun is shining, and access reliable, affordable and clean power 24/7.”

Incentive scheme could go further

While renewables advocacy group Rewiring Australia describes the program as a major step forward, it calls for further measures to bring bills down for units.

Rewiring Australia Chief Executive Officer Francis Vierboom said all new builds should be fitted with all-electrical appliances such as electric cooktops and heat pumps, instead of gas appliances which leave renters stuck with higher bills.

“The government should also set up an online information hub to help apartments upgrade to efficient electric appliances to make the most of their solar power.

Solar Citizens CEO Heidi Douglas said the NSW government’s transport oriented development (TOD) program is set to deliver 185,000 new dwellings over 15 years, which are mostly apartments and high density housing, not required to include rooftop solar.

“It’s a serious oversight that there is currently no requirement or incentive for new apartments being built under the TOD scheme to have rooftop solar, or other clean energy infrastructure,” Douglas said.

“We urge the Minns government to mandate rooftop solar under the TOD Program to deliver affordable energy bills for future apartment residents and avoid a cost-shifting exercise where the cost of installing solar or other clean energy upgrades is unnecessarily pushed onto consumers,” Douglas said.