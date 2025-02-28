Fronius introduces lithium iron phosphate battery for rooftop solar

Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has announced its first battery energy storage system (BESS).

Dubbed Fronius Reserva, the high-voltage battery with DC coupling has a storage of either 6.3 kWh, 9.5 kWh, 12.6 kWh, or 15.8 kWh.

A total of up to four towers can be connected in parallel to achieve a maximum storage capacity of 63 kWh.

The company said the Fronius Reserva is backup power and black start capable, which means the battery can continue to be charged and discharged even in the event of a power failure.

“In concrete terms, this means more independence and a reliable energy supply, even in emergency power situations,” it said.

The storage system uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a capacity of 3.15 kWh each, as each system comes with two to five modules. While all models have a width of 78 cm and a depth of 17.6 cm, their height ranges from 86 centimetres (cm) to 1.61 metres (m), depending on the amount of battery modules. Total weight also varies from 86.5 kg to 187 kg.

The storage system can be used at temperatures of -20 C to 55 C, humidity of 5% to 95%, and maximum altitude of 2,000 m. It is rated for the IP65 safety class, with the company providing a 10-year product warranty.

Fronius Global Director Sales and Marketing Harald Scherleitner said the biggest benefit for customers is that they will receive all the components for a complete photovoltaics system from Fronius.

“We are now offering solar power as a complete package, supplying everything from a single source,” Schlerleitner said.