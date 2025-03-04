European Energy achieves first in Australian market

European Energy has successfully commissioned its first Australian solar project with the 58 MW Mokoan Solar Farm near Winton in northeast Victoria now connected to the national grid.

The project, which is supported by the federal government’s revenue underwriting Capacity Investment Scheme, will now generate about 113 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power more than 18,000 Australian households.

Catriona McLeod, the country manager for European Energy in Australia, said the commissioning of the Mokoan Solar Farm is a major milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to Australia’s renewable energy sector.

“We are thrilled to have completed our first project in Australia just two years after establishing our office in the country,” she said. “This is a tremendous achievement for our entire Australian team, and I am proud that we have demonstrated our ability to execute projects like this efficiently and effectively.”

The Mokan Solar Farm, which European Energy acquired in 2022 from Lightsource bp, is part of an impressive portfolio of renewable energy projects the company is pursuing in Australia.

European Energy Executive Vice President of Project Development, Thorvald Spanggaard, said the company has more 5 GW of renewable energy capacity under active development in Australia and a further 3 GW in screening.

“We see an almost limitless interest in the expansion of renewable energy in Australia,” he said. “Our development pipeline in Australia has seen a tremendous growth in the few years that we’ve been present in the country making it one of our most promising markets.”

“With a strong team on the ground, we are well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead and contribute to Australia’s energy transition.”

Among those projects European Energy is progressing is the 1.1 GW Upper Calliope Solar Farm in central Queensland. It is also developing the 1 GW Sawpit Solar Farm, 484 MW Ticoba, and 500 MW Leichardt projects in that state.

Other projects on its books include the 106 MW Lancaster Solar Farm in Victoria and the 31 MW Mulwala Solar Farm in New South Wales. Both of these projects are due to start construction this year and be operational in 2026.