Kootingal project a springboard for Greenwood’s 5 MW solar farm portfolio

Collingwood-based renewable energy company Greenwood has completed the build of a 5 MW solar farm in New South Wales (NSW), which is a precursor to the company’s growing portfolio in the same category.
Though the solar farm – designed by Greenwood’s in-house engineering team – could generate 8.5 MW DC with its 10,000 solar panels, the deliberate over-specification allows for the east-west configured system to generate the highest consistent yield.
The privately commissioned project is located about 20 minutes east of the northeastern NSW regional city of Tamworth, on a 14-acre site.
Greenwood’s Head of Brand and Strategy Robbie Coleman told pv magazine solar farms like Kootingal are vital in Australia’s efficient and effective energy transition.
“A further advantage for building a 5 MW solar farm like Kootingal is the shorter development timelines,“ Coleman said.
“As it’s our first 5 MW solar farm the learnings from Kootingal have created opportunities to shorten delivery timelines without sacrificing quality, performance, safety or compliance,” Coleman said.
Partnerships have also been key to achieving the project’s timely delivery, and have involved TE, Mass Energy, SMA, Jinko, Gripple, Altro Power Systems’ John Brullo, Sol SRV, and REL.
The partnership with TE saw the implementation of an above-ground cable bus system, which Coleman said made the installation more efficient.
“The system keeps everything tidy, elevated and protected; helping mitigate risk of damage and water ingress. Also, as the TE system is clearly routed above-ground, maintenance is faster and easier,” Coleman said.
Coleman added, 5 MW solar farms are a sweet spot for distributed generation in Australia, as they integrate smoothly with regional grids and have a real impact for local businesses and communities.
