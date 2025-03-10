Greenough River project tops utility PV performance table

Analysis from Rystad Energy shows Australia’s top performing utility PV assets, in terms of AC capacity factor, were in the far west last month with the Potentia Energy and Synergy co-owned 40 MW Greenough River Solar Farm generating at a capacity factor of 39.6% and Sun Energy’s 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm in second place at 32.4%.
The third best rating solar farm for February 2025 was Cimic Group’s 102 MW Glenrowan Solar Farm in Victoria with a capacity factor of 38.3%.
Neoen’s 36 MW Griffith and the 200 MW Wellington North solar projects in New South Wales (NSW) rounded out the top five.
Rystad analyst Dave Dixon said total generation from utility PV and wind assets in Australia last month climbed to 4,519 GWh, up 14% from 3,947 GWh in February 2024.
At a state level, NSW was in top spot generating 1,324 GWh with 813 GWh from utility PV and 511 GWh from wind.
The top-performing wind assets for the month were Potentia Energy’s Flat Rocks (53.7% CF), Eurus Energy Holdings and Windlab’s Kennedy Energy Park (49.9% CF) and APA Group’s Badgingarra (47.8% CF) wind farms, all in WA.
