Freight provider rolls out electric trucks on metro routes

Australian freight provider Centurion is now operating 20 electric trucks across its metro routes in Perth with the Mercedes-Benz models powered by an off-grid solar generation and battery energy storage system.

Centurion said the new eActros 300 electric trucks are being powered by a 4.4 MW rooftop solar array and 10.3 MWh battery energy storage system installed at its Hazelmere depot in east Perth. The off-grid system also includes 15 dual-port slow and fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz Trucks said the eActros trucks feature innovative e-axle technology and have a range of up to 300 kilometres.

The trucks are part of a $30 million-plus (USD 18.95 million) project – supported by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Future Fuels Program – that will see 30 electric trucks integrated into Centurion’s fleet.

The remaining 10 trucks are expected to be added to the fleet in the next few months.

Centurion Chief Executive Officer Justin Cardaci said it made sense to work with Daimler for the project, noting that it is a key element of the company’s effort to deploy technology where it’s ready to displace the diesel transport equivalent.

“We required the most advanced zero-emission electric trucks for this project,” he said. “Partnering with Daimler has allowed us to bring world-class electric transport technology into our operations.”

Daimler Australia Pacific President and CEO, Daniel Whitehead, said Centurion is demonstrating how sustainable logistics can work.

“The Centurion team is showing that battery electric logistics is a reality now and is not just something for the future,” he said.