Philippines issues terms for renewables auction with storage

From ESS News
In July 2024, the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines said its next renewable energy auction would focus strongly on integrating renewable energy and energy storage systems (IRESS). Initially, the auction was to be held in the final quarter of 2024, but the DOE is only getting around to outlining the details of the Green Energy Auction, (GEA-4), now. The GEA-4 is the Philippines fourth renewable energy auction, but the first to focus on IRESS.
Despite the delay, the government is staying true to its previous declaration to integrate storage into the country’s renewable energy transition. GEA-4 will add 9,378 MW of new capacity from ground-mounted solar, roof-mounted solar, floating solar, and onshore wind projects. Pairing solar plants with battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be the main strategic focus.
The Philippines is targeting an additional 1,100 MW of solar capacity equipped with energy storage under GEA-4. The solar and BESS projects are expected to enhance grid reliability and flexibility while supporting the country’s growing electricity demand. Each project must have a minimum storage duration of four hours to ensure sufficient grid support and energy reliability.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.