Philippines announces 7th renewables auction with focus on solar

The Department of Energy of the Philippines has confirmed the seventh round of its green energy auction (GEA) is set to launch this year.

An update from the department says it is targeting the release of the terms of reference, which will give prospective developers guidelines for participation, during the second quarter of this year.

GEA-7 will cover rooftop solar, ground-mounted solar and floating solar technologies, with the floating solar allocation expected to incorporate unsubscribed capacities from the fourth green energy auction, which wrapped up in November.

DOE says GEA-7 will offer capacities nationwide but have a “strategic and significantly increased allocation” in Mindanao in the southern Philippines, expected to be approximately five times the capacity offered in previous auction rounds.

“This marks a deliberate effort by the DOE to stimulate investments in the region, address growing energy demand, and promote a more balanced and resilient power system across the country,” a statement from the department says.

DOE also revealed GEA-7 will require all ground-mounted solar projects to be integrated with battery energy storage systems, in order to further grid stability and reliability.

Rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects supported by the auction round will be expected to have a targeted commencement date in 2027, while floating solar projects will be given between 2027 and 2029.

DOE is encouraging developers interested in the auction round to register their projects at the earliest opportunity, advising that “early registration is crucial to ensure project eligibility and qualification for the upcoming auction.”

The Philippines first revealed plans for GEA-7, alongside three other forthcoming green auctions, in February, alongside a target to auction an additional 25 GW of renewable energy capacity under the GEA program by 2035.

The Philippines had a cumulative solar capacity of 3,892 MW by the end of 2025, up from 2,993 MW by the end of 2024, according to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country has set a target of achieving a 35% share of renewables in its power generation mix by 2030, increasing to 50% by 2040 and more than half by 2050.

From pv magazine Global