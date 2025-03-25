Early engagement with stakeholders key to enhance acceptance of agrivoltaics

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a comprehensive report on agrivoltaic (APV) systems, which demonstrates early communications with local residents can enhance the acceptance of APV.

The Dual Land Use for Agriculture and Solar Power Production: Overview and Performance of Agrivoltaic Systems 2025 report, concludes landscape impact is a common concern for local residents living near or with APV systems, but can be mitigated through site-specific planning and stakeholder involvement.

“Highlighting local benefits and providing platforms for stakeholders such as neighbours, decision-makers, farmers, and investors can enhance societal acceptance of agrivoltaics projects,” the report says.

It also finds APV is expected to continue its rapid expansion, driven by local policies, land-use restrictions, and project economics.

The report adds this will create opportunities for developers and farmers, while future standardisation of APV design systems are likely to also lower costs as developers explore and design new, successful configurations.

The report predicts a rise this experimentation and customised designs to meet specific needs will leverage novel solar technologies and agricultural support equipment.

As the sector grows and costs decrease, agrivoltaic projects are expected to scale to meet national solar energy deployment goals, the report says.

“To address climate change effectively, advancing our energy and climate policy goals and enhancing food production resilience is crucial. Agrivoltaics, with its potential for climate mitigation and adaptation, stands out as one promising tool for achieving these objectives,” the IEA concludes.