Canadian Solar’s first anti-hail module installation set for Flow Power project

Canadian Solar’s anti-hail technology is to be installed at a new South Australian solar battery energy storage project by Flow Power in the Coonawarra wine region, 370 kilometres southeast of Adelaide.

Image: Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar’s subsidiary in Australia and Melbourne-headquartered gentailer Flow Power, have teamed up to deliver the first project in Australia to feature Canadian Solar’s anti-hail modules.

The Coonawarra Energy Project solar and DC-coupled battery energy storage system (BESS) will comprise Canadian Solar’s anti-hail TOPCon modules, which have been developed through extensive testing.

Flow Power Energy Projects General Manager Tom Harrison said the company is committed to innovation and look forward to using Canadian Solar’s anti-hail panels on upcoming energy projects.

“At Flow Power, we always work to make each new project better than the last. That includes building smarter, more resilient energy solutions, and the Coonawarra Energy Project is a testament to that mission,” Harrison said.

“By integrating anti-hail technology into our solar farms, we are not only enhancing the durability of our assets, but also ensuring greater reliability for our customers, even in extreme weather conditions.”

Canadian Solar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shawn Qu said the first project to use the anti-hail modules highlights the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the durability and performance of solar energy systems in Australia.”

The Coonawarra Energy Project will be the first of many sites where Canadian Solar and Flow Power collaborate to install the company’s anti-hail technology across the country.

