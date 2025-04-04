Scientists propose novel Moon perovskite cell manufacturing strategy

German scientists have proposed power generation for future habitats on the moon could be achieved by manufacturing halide perovskite cells locally, using regolith-based moonglass.
A paper called Moon photovoltaics utilising lunar regolith and halide perovskites, which outlines the findings has been published in the scientific journal Device.
The University of Potsdam Institute of Physics and Astronomy scientists led by Julian Mauricio Cuervo-Ortiz say local production of perovskites on the moon would save 99% of material weight transport, enabling specific power ratios, over 22-50 W/g, a factor of 20-100 higher compared to traditional space solar solutions.
The scientists add this is achieved while not compromising radiation shielding, reliability, and mechanical stability as done until now.
“Using anorthosite high-glass-forming regolith simulant, we achieve transparent moonglasses that allow depositing high-quality perovskites,” the scientists say.
“We achieve performances on par with references, revealing the potential of perovskite-based Moon photovoltaics, and propose routes to achieve power conversion efficiencies of 23%.”
The research says the moonglass exhibits high tolerance to high-energetic proton irradiation, which, when combined with the radiation tolerance of perovskites, allows highly radiation-tolerant, reliable devices paving the way to future sustainable lunar-energy solutions.
