PowerPlus presents hybrid inverter and battery solution

PowerPlus Energy said the Whispr-7 is a smart hybrid battery system featuring a 7 kW solar battery inverter and 13.4 kWh of battery storage, purpose-built for Australian homes.

The Whispr-7 utilises lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and features cell packs from Chinese manufacturer CATL. It has a nominal DC voltage of 409.6 V, ranging from 320 V to 460.8 V, with a maximum charge/discharge current of 32 A. It features a recommended depth of discharge of 95% with 98% efficiency, and an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 50 C

The system includes three maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), supporting a maximum system voltage of 550 V and a short-circuit current limit of 23 A.

The inverter provides single-phase emergency power from the battery, switching automatically in less than 20 milliseconds to ensure uninterrupted supply.

PowerPlus Executive General Manager Shane Pollard said the Whisp-7 has been designed to give households reliable backup power, energy independence, and future-ready flexibility without the complexity of traditional setups.

“We’ve taken what people love about our off-grid systems and brought that same thinking to the home,” he said.

The device measures 1,689 mm x 7640 mm x 210 mm, weighs 174 kg, has an inbuilt DC isolator, and its IP65-rated housing supports outdoor installation. It comes with a five plus five-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 5,000 cycles.

The Clean Energy Council (CEC) approved Whispr-7 is the first residential product from a new partnership between Melbourne-headquartered PowerPlus and Queensland-based power electronics manufacturer Redx.

“Whispr-7 is a natural progression for us,” PowerPlus Executive Chairman Ben Spincer said. “It brings together our off-grid heritage, our customer-first mindset, and Redx’s impressive technology to deliver an intelligent, Australian-engineered, and CEC-listed solution for grid-connected homes.”

Spincer said the partnership with Redx will allow Melbourne-headquartered PowerPlus to scale rapidly, deliver more solutions to customers, while staying focused on sales, service, and support.

“We’re making it easier than ever for Australian families and businesses to take control of their energy, whether they’re off-grid or on and at an affordable price,” he said.