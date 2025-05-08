Longi launches residential HJT back-contact solar module with 25% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new bifacial n-type HJT solar module based on back-contact architecture at the Smarter-E trade show in Germany.

“This is the first time that heterojunction back contact technology has been successfully implemented in a commercialised module,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The Hi-MO S10 delivers a world-leading cell efficiency of 27.6% and a module efficiency of up to 25.2%, setting a new benchmark for performance in the photovoltaic industry.”

The Longi Hi-Mo S10 panel features a power output ranging from 490 W to 510 W and a power per square metre ratio of 240.1 W/m² to 249.9 W/m²

The 54-cell module is available in five versions with power conversion efficiency ranging from 24.0% and 25.0% and a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C.

It measures 1,800 mm × 1,134 mm × 30mm, weighs 23.5 kg and relies on a black anodized aluminum alloy frame, as well as on semi-tempered glass with thicknesses of 2.0mm and 1.6mm, respectively.

The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power. Module degradation is rated at 1% in the first year, while linear degradation is rated at 0.35% per year.

“Designed for durability it has a load capacity of 6000/3600 Pa,” the manufacturer added. “As a result, the module can withstand very high snow loads, equivalent to 4 m of snow pressure, as well as heavy storms, equivalent to a category 15 hurricane. Its Class A fire rating guarantees the highest safety standards.”

The modules are built with 182 mm n-type TaiRay wafers, touted as a breakthrough in silicon technology. These wafers reportedly enhance resistance consistency, minimise metal impurities, and provide superior mechanical strength.