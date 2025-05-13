Fiji seeking consultants for 10 MW of solar

Fiji Pine Ltd. is searching for a consulting firm to complete a feasibility study for a 10 MW solar project. The proposed ground-mounted solar plant will be built near the village of Vakabuli, outside of Fiji’s second-largest metropolitan area, Lautoka.

The tender details state that the scope of work will include a site assessment, a technical feasibility evaluation, a financial and economic analysis, and a risk assessment.

The tender is open to qualified consulting firms with a minimum of five years’ experience in renewable energy feasibility studies, particularly in solar projects above 1 MW. The deadline for applications is May 30.

Fiji’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 11 MW by the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In April, the United Nations Development Program launched a tender aimed at suppliers for the installation of solar minigrids in selected rural areas of Fiji.

From pv magazine Global