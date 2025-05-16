Off-grid solar street lighting delivers control of energy assets for local council

Melbourne-based off-grid public solar lighting provider Leadsun has collaborated with the Murrumbidgee Council in southern New South Wales (NSW) to install 39 off-grid public solar street lights in a residential development at Darling Point.

Located 612 kilometres southwest of Sydney, the council is the first known to Leadsun, to install street lighting independent of the grid.

The installation features a product from Leadsun’s AE3 range, which includes a solar module power output of 60 W and a battery capacity of greater than 600 Wh.

Leadsun General Manager Lachlan Bruce told pv magazine the lights remain on from dusk until dawn and have enough autonomy to enable the battery to power the lights for greater than three nights in the event of prolonged periods of bad weather.

“When it is overcast, your solar performance drops off but you still get some input, but by having enough capacity for three nights with no solar, that gets you through the absolute worst weather,” Bruce said.

The poles are tilt lowerable, making installation safer by removing the need for working at heights, climbing ladders or using a scissor lift.

“Each unit is fully self-contained, so there is no paving or trenching between them, and they’re all connected to our remote management and monitoring platform, which gives the council the ability to monitor the solar, battery or light’s performance,” Bruce said.

He added the solar lights meet Australian and New Zealand standards 1158 Part 3.1, compliant to PR6 category for residential streets.

Bruce said the Murrumbidgee Council wanted a modern grid-free street lighting solution that was economical, environmentally friendly, and engineered to improve safety for residents.

“It’s exciting to see the council take power back to control their energy assets from installation through to day-to-day operations,” Bruce said.

“With 39 street lights powered by the sun, this project may be small, but it represents a big shift in how Council’s operate their energy assets.”

In the event of prolonged weather events, Leadsun’s solar street lights hold a capacity of more than three nights.Leadsun say it was the first in the world to design and patent an all-in-one SMART solar light that combines LED, Lithium batteries and wireless technology.

“In the past 16 years, we have installed more than 350,000 solar street lights in Australia and the US, with the lights so robust they can withstand hurricane strength winds.

Mayor of Murrumbidgee Council Ruth McRae said the solar powered lighting system is a prime example of how reliance on traditional energy sources can be reduced.

“With integrated battery systems, they continue to operate seamlessly even during power outages, providing constant lighting and security for residents,” McRae said.

“By adopting this new technology, we are moving forward in our ongoing commitment to create a more sustainable and connected community. Not only do these lights utilise renewable solar energy, but their design eliminates the need for traditional in-ground cabling, which reduces both installation costs and environmental impact.”

“Additionally, the built-in motion sensors allow the lights to adjust intelligently to movement, optimising energy use while maintaining safety and visibility for the estate,” McRae said.