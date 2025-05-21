Australian energy infrastructure developer acquires US hydrogen hub

Sydney-headquartered energy infrastructure developer Energy Estate has acquired the San Luis Industrial Complex (SLIC) from San Luis Renewables and OurEnergy, the project’s co-developers.

SLIC is earmarked to receive funding from a $19.6 billion (USD 12.6 billion) public-private partnership, the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES).

Located next to the San Luis Reservoir in the northern San Joaquin Valley region of California, 198 kilometres southeast of San Francisco, SLIC will integrate large scale behind-the-meter solar energy to produce green hydrogen for transport, and other local industries.

Energy Estate Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Dwyer said the partnership with ARCHES represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of the company’s clean industrial hub strategy in North America.

“Building on the hubs and ecosystems we have been developing in Australia, New Zealand and other markets, it will deliver a new vision for the delivery of low-cost clean energy enabled industrial precincts,” Dwyer said.

“It facilitates energy resilience for the Central Valley and supporting renewable fuels, digital infrastructure and the agriculture industry to deliver enduring economic regional development.”

Energy Estate Co-Founder and Chief Projects Officer Simon Currie said investment in SLIC is directly aligned with the company’s digital infrastructure platform, Energy Estate Digital.

“SLIC will help to connect the world leading artificial intelligence (AI) industry in California with the renewable energy and water resources and developable land in Australia and New Zealand,” Currie said.

“Digital trade routes will diversify the energy sources available to meet rapidly growing AI demand and support the accelerated development of SLIC.”

The Digital Estate leverages subsea data cable connecting California to the east coast of Australia and New Zealand.