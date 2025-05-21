Australian energy infrastructure developer acquires US hydrogen hub

Sydney-headquartered energy infrastructure developer Energy Estate has acquired the San Luis Industrial Complex (SLIC) from San Luis Renewables and OurEnergy, the project’s co-developers.
SLIC is earmarked to receive funding from a $19.6 billion (USD 12.6 billion) public-private partnership, the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES).
Located next to the San Luis Reservoir in the northern San Joaquin Valley region of California, 198 kilometres southeast of San Francisco, SLIC will integrate large scale behind-the-meter solar energy to produce green hydrogen for transport, and other local industries.
Energy Estate Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Dwyer said the partnership with ARCHES represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of the company’s clean industrial hub strategy in North America.
“Building on the hubs and ecosystems we have been developing in Australia, New Zealand and other markets, it will deliver a new vision for the delivery of low-cost clean energy enabled industrial precincts,” Dwyer said.
“It facilitates energy resilience for the Central Valley and supporting renewable fuels, digital infrastructure and the agriculture industry to deliver enduring economic regional development.”
Energy Estate Co-Founder and Chief Projects Officer Simon Currie said investment in SLIC is directly aligned with the company’s digital infrastructure platform, Energy Estate Digital.
“SLIC will help to connect the world leading artificial intelligence (AI) industry in California with the renewable energy and water resources and developable land in Australia and New Zealand,” Currie said.
“Digital trade routes will diversify the energy sources available to meet rapidly growing AI demand and support the accelerated development of SLIC.”
The Digital Estate leverages subsea data cable connecting California to the east coast of Australia and New Zealand.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.