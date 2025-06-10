Regulator suspends solar installer after criminal conviction

The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has confirmed that it has permanently suspended the registration of Perth-based solar installation company Tanway Engineering Pty Ltd under the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000, meaning it can no longer create small-scale technology certificates (STCs).

The CER has also handed accredited installer Rohit Kumar Jafal a three-month suspension during which he will be ineligible to install solar PV systems under the federal government’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES). Any installations performed by Jafal during this period will not be eligible for STCs.

“This action follows their respective criminal convictions in the Perth Magistrates Court, which found Mr Jafal submitted Electrical Safety Certificates for solar PV installations without holding the required electrical contractor licence, using Tanway Engineering Pty Ltd’s licence without authorisation,” the CER said in a statement.

“Tanway Engineering was also found to have facilitated this misconduct by allowing the misuse of its licence.”

The regulator said Jafal had provided false written statements used in the creation of STCs, claiming compliance with state requirements in relation to 25 solar PV installations.

Both parties pleaded guilty to offences under Western Australian electricity licensing regulations. Both parties were fines for their actions.

The CER said it has communicated extensively with the industry about the expected conduct of SRES participants and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for non-compliance.

“We continue to remind accredited installers and registered agents of their responsibilities and obligations, particularly adherence to local, state and territory government requirements,” it said.