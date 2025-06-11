ACEnergy secures connection approval for 250 MW battery

ACEnergy announced the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has provided an agreement of performance standards for the connection of the 250 MW Joel Joel battery energy storage system (BESS) being developed in Victoria’s Wimmera region.

The Joel Joel project, being developed on a 10-hectare site about 25 kilometres east of Stawell in northwest Victoria, had secured planning approval for a 350 MW / 700 MWh battery energy storage system. The 5.3.4A notification from AEMO provides approval for the connection of a 250 MW battery sized to provide four hours of storage capacity and featuring grid-forming inverters.

ACEnergy’s Head of Grid Joel Prata said the connection approval is a major milestone for the Joel Joel project that is set to play a significant role in the state’s renewable energy future.

“Achievement of the 5.3.4A notification for Joel Joel BESS is a key milestone for the connection of the project to the National Electricity Market (NEM),” he said, adding that “by employing grid-forming inverters, the project will contribute to grid stability and help alleviate system strength constraints in northwestern Victoria.”

The $250 million project will be one of the state’s largest battery energy storage systems once operational and will connect to the grid via the Bulgana Terminal Station and the existing 220 kV network.

Melbourne-based ACEnergy said the battery will provide critical grid services, such as frequency regulation and peak load management, contributing to a stable and efficient electricity supply.

“By storing surplus renewable energy and dispatching it when needed most, the BESS will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and accelerate the integration of more renewable energy into the grid,” the company said.

“Additionally, by utilising existing transmission lines, we can minimise construction impacts and reduce the need for new infrastructure development.”

ACEnergy said construction of the Joel Joel BESS is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 with the company now working through procurement contracts and continuing community engagement. The battery is projected to be fully energised by late 2027.

The progress on the Joel Joel project follows the Victorian government’s recent fast-tracked approval of ACEnergy’s 350 MW / 700 MWh Little River battery energy storage project being developed near the town of the same name about 45 km southwest of Melbourne.

The Joel Joel and Little River projects are part of ACEnergy’s growing portfolio that includes the 400 MW / 1, 600 MWh Gara and 250 MW / 1,000 MWh Yanco battery projects planned for New South Wales, and the 500 MW / 1,000 MWh Central battery energy storage system proposed for Queensland.