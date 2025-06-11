Voltavate to power up battery tech with Artesian backing

Voltavate has completed its first equity round with the $850,000 (USD 535,000) to help accelerate the commercialisation of the Melbourne company’s battery technologies that are designed to enhance battery life, improve safety, and reduce production waste.

The company is building a battery innovation platform to address challenges in battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and sustainability across the energy storage value chain. Its initial focus centres upon battery separators – a component that influences the safety, operational efficiency, and scalability of battery cells.

Voltavate said it has developed a separator using advanced nanomaterials that ensures uniform distribution of ions across the battery, enhancing performance and doubling the battery life. It also said the separator acts as a robust barrier, reducing the risk of short circuits and thermal runaway.

Company co-founder and Chief Executive Amir Hooshang Taheri said the infusion of capital will be used to validate its core product, expand the team, and advance strategic partnerships while exploring opportunities in Southeast Asia.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be backed by investors and thought leaders who share our mission,” he said. “This support gives us momentum to scale our work and deliver meaningful impact on how batteries are made and perform.”

Taheri said the oversubscribed pre-seed round was an important milestone for the company, “not just in terms of funding, but in the trust and support we’ve received from across the ecosystem.”

“We’re just getting started and are excited for the next phase,” he said.

The funding round was led by Australia-headquartered Artesian, with contributions from Asia Pacific-focused venture capital firm Investible and climate tech angel syndicate Electrifi Ventures, among others.

Artesian Partner Alexandra Clunies-Ross said Voltavate’s nanomaterial innovation offers a rare combination of performance, safety, scalability, and sustainability.

“Voltavate is addressing a vital part of the battery value chain with strong technical insight and clear execution,” she said. “We believe in the team’s ability to transform how battery components are designed and produced.”