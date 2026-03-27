Enphase launches AI home energy management system

United States-headquartered energy technology company Enphase Energy has introduced to Australia and New Zealand an artificial intelligence (AI) software platform embedded in its system called IQ Energy Management.

The solution integrates with Enphase solar and IQ Battery systems to enable intelligent management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric water heaters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Managed through the Enphase App, the system can forecast energy production and consumption while monitoring energy rates, plus choose when to charge an EV or heat water at the most beneficial times.

Enphase Energy Senior Vice President – Sales, Ken Fong said Australia and New Zealand are global leaders in residential electrification, and IQ Energy Management builds on that momentum.

“Our goal is to help homeowners get the most out of every kilowatt hour of clean energy they generate. With this launch, we’re giving installers a powerful new way to increase the value of every Enphase system by optimising key home appliances from one intelligent platform.”

Intelligent monitoring

The IQ Energy Management system learns a home’s consumption patterns, and monitors weather to enable forecasting of solar production, watch electricity prices, and daily energy needs.

It can also increase savings by importing and exporting energy at optimal times or reduce CO2 footprint by prioritising the use of solar.

The IQ Energy Management utilises the Enphase IQ Energy Router suite of products for two possible modes, which includes self-consumption mode that prioritises solar and battery energy over grid energy, converting a home into a renewable power plant.