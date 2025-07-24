Spanish parliament rejects grid reform law proposed after April blackout

From pv magazine Spain

The Spanish parliament has rejected the Real Decreto-ley 7/2025, a package of measures designed to strengthen the country’s grid and support battery storage deployment following the widespread power outage on 28 April 2025 that left millions without electricity across Spain.

The proposed law also included measures to increase the share of renewables nationwide. It aimed to expand the radius for sharing solar photovoltaic (PV) energy from 2 to 5 kilometres and to create the role of self-consumption manager, who would provide rights and support to individuals or groups engaged in self-consumption.

The reform also sought to promote hybrid or stand-alone energy storage.

In terms of operations, the proposal planned to allow renewables to be remunerated for providing voltage control, and to adjust regulations to enable grid-forming capabilities to help stabilise the system.

The legislation also included provisions to repower aging facilities and increase renewable capacity without using additional land, along with measures to improve the electric vehicle (EV) charging network and accelerate its rollout.