Sungrow launches next-gen hybrid residential energy storage system

China renewable energy solutions company Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid next generation residential energy storage system (ESS), with its the latest in its MG Series 5 / 6RL already in market, the MG8 / 10RL models and matching MGL060 battery will be released in Q42025.

The upgraded MG8/10RL covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and offers full-power operation at 45 °C, active potential reduced degradation (PID) recovery, and backup power switching within 4 milliseconds (ms), which Sungrow says ensures households stay powered in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions and meet a rising demand for household energy independence.

Matched with the new MGL060 battery, the system can support eight units in parallel to suit apartments or large homes, and is compatible with mainstream third-party batteries.

“The MGL060 features large-capacity 314 amp hours (Ah) lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells with 8,000 cycles (end of life (EOL) 60%), delivering triple the lifespan of average industry offerings. Its pack-level direct current (DC)/DC energy optimisation works like a dedicated optimiser for each cell group, ensuring each operates independently and efficiently, even when new and old batteries are mixed,” the company said.

With up to 200% DC input and 160% maximum output capacity, Sungrow said the system will deliver high performance, for example, a 6 kW inverter can simultaneously provide 6 kW of rated alternating current (AC) output while charging the battery with 3.6 kW of DC power—ensuring maximum energy utilisation.

“Engineered to support up to 20 amperes (A) input current, the system is compatible with virtually all solar modules on the market. No DC energy goes to waste—enabling greater efficiency and seamless integration with your existing or future solar setup,” a company statement reads.

“Built for extreme conditions, the system maintains full power output even at 45 °C ambient temperature. It ensures stable generation during peak heat hours, boosts self-consumption, and conserves battery power for when it’s truly needed—delivering reliability when it matters most.”

The system can also be prepped for forecast extreme weather or scheduled outages with a single click to activate fast battery charging from the grid and go from 30% to 100% state-of-charge (SOC) in 60 minutes (based on a 6 kW/6 kWh system).

Featuring the company’s patented PID ZERO® technology, Sungrow said the system is also the industry’s first to actively recover from PID effects without disconnecting from the grid and counteracts long-term power loss caused by heat and humidity—ensuring solar modules stay efficient for 25 years, requiring no extra hardware or rewiring.

Grid outage

In the event of a grid outage, the hybrid inverter automatically switches to off-grid mode within 4 ms ensuring uninterrupted power without light flicker or appliance shutdown, and delivers up to 200% overload output for 10 seconds.

For example, Sungrow said the MG6RL model can supply 12 kW to instantly support high-power appliances like air conditioners, and laundry washing machines during blackouts.

Later integration with Sungrow’s iHomeManager, a forecast-based energy management system, will use artificial intelligence (AI) to tailor energy strategies based on usage patterns, weather forecasts, dynamic electricity tariff, and extreme weather alerts, optimising energy dispatch and boosting household green energy benefits by more than 12%.

The company added that data based on households configured with a solar–ESS–electric vehicle (EV) charging system and heat pumps may see varied actual benefits depending on load types and capacity.