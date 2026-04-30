Atmoce blackout backup residential storage portfolio lands CEC certification

Germany-headquartered energy technology company Atmoce has been granted Clean Energy Council (CEC) certification for its residential energy storage portfolio.

The milestone marks the full commercial availability of the M-ELV Battery and the M-Combiner Pro across Australia.

Atmoce Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Giorgio Chen described the certification as not just a regulatory milestone but a testament to the company’s commitment to Australia and its clean energy future.

“By working hand-in-hand with local partners and installers, we are proud to empower every Australian household and accelerate Australia’s journey toward a resilient, fully renewable-powered and energy-independent nation,” Chen said.

M-ELV battery

Included in the certification is the AC-coupled extra-low voltage (ELV) M-ELV Battery, engineered for high-efficiency performance with >90% round-trip efficiency, with each unit delivering 7 kWh capacity and up to 5 kW, with linearly scalable capacity and system-level power scaling.

It features a standby power consumption of 6 W and is backed by a comprehensive 12-year warranty.

“By operating at an extra-low voltage below 30 Vdc, the ELV technology fundamentally eliminates risks of DC arcing, battery overheating, and thermal runaway, allowing the battery to be handled safely during normal operation,” a company statement said.

“At the same time, its AC-coupled architecture ensures seamless integration with any third-party PV system, making it suitable for retrofit installations without significant system modifications to an existing solar installation.”

Smart energy management

Delivering seamless backup switching during outages for both single-phase and three-phase system, the Atmoce M-Combiner Pro fuses the combiner and backup box into a single, streamlined unit.

Paired with the Atmoce Cloud and Atmozen App, it delivers real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics, artificial intelligence (AI) load optimisation, and virtual power plant (VPP) participation.

The company said the M-Combiner Pro can significantly reduce operations and maintenance (O&M) costs, and total cost of ownership (TCO) through effortless, intelligent control.

Atmoce conducts its technology research and development strategy between facilities in Germany, China and the United States, as the basis for it’s reliability, efficiency, safety, scalability, smart and scenario-based (RESSSS) product philosphy.