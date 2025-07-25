Greenbank battery kicks off commercial operations to support 66,000 homes

Brisbane-headquartered state-owned energy company CS Energy’s Greenbank Battery in has been regularly charging and discharging since beginning commercial operations in June, providing reliability and capability to the national electricity market (NEM).

With the capacity to power 66,000 homes for two hours in the evening peak before needing to be charged, the battery is located next to state-owned Powerlink Queensland’s Greenbank substation that supplies electricity to the Gold Coast, Logan and South Brisbane areas.

The 200 MW / 400 MWh Greenbank Battery features 108 Tesla Megapack 2XL units and is the first large-scale battery in the southeast Queensland load centre and CS Energy’s second grid scale battery, joining the Chinchilla Battery commissioned in 2024.

CS Energy Chief Executive Officer Brian Gillespie said the company worked with Tesla, Consolidated Power Projects, and Powerlink Queensland to deliver the Greenbank Battery.

“The battery has gone through a rigorous testing and commissioning process, which was similar to the approach used for the Chinchilla Battery,” Gillespie said.

“CS Energy also undertook a detailed operational readiness program, which included employee training, critical risk assessments, and safety and design reviews.”

At the project’s launch, Gillespie thanked local residents who attended updates during the construction phase.

“I would like to reaffirm our commitment to being a good neighbour now that we are in the operations phase,” Gillespie said.

Site works for the project began in late 2023 and at peak construction utilised a workforce of 60 people.

CS Energy established a Greenbank Community Benefit Fund in 2024 to invest in projects, events or initiatives by not-for-profit groups in the suburbs surrounding the battery.