Equis appoints operations provider for Melbourne renewable energy hub

Melbourne-headquartered renewables developer Equis Australia has appointed United States (US)-headquartered clean energy infrastructure management company NovaSource Power Services as the operations and maintenance (O&M) provider to the 600 MW / 1.6 GWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH).

Under the agreement, NovaSource’s services will include 24/7/365 performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and specialised support for energy systems to maximise system uptime, energy yield, and long-term asset performance for the MREH.

NovaSource Australia Country Manager Ayssar Alsayed said the company looks forward to applying its expertise to the MREH.

“We’re proud to bring our expertise in performance engineering, predictive analytics, and system maintenance to ensure the MREH delivers lasting value for Australia’s energy future,” Alsayed said.

The MREH is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, at the intersection of Victoria’s critical transmission corridors and will be capable of supporting three major renewable energy zones (REZs), the Murray River, Western Victoria, and South Victoria.

Equis Australia is in partnership with the State Electricity Commission of Victoria (SEC) to deliver the MREH, which is scheduled to come online in late 2025, and deliver a capacity to serve 53,000 homes during the evening peak period.

The project features 444 Tesla Megapack batteries, and the Samsung GenusPlus joint venture is supplying the remaining components.

NovaSource Power Services manages over 30 GW of solar power plants globally and in the US and also provides O&M for utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).