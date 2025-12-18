EnergyConnect transmission project records 10 million worker hours

EnergyConnect Executive General Manager of Major Projects Gordon Taylor said construction of the project – requiring more than 1,500 steel towers and over 10,000 km of cabling – has passed the 90% completion mark.

Construction of new transmission lines from the South Australian border to Wagga Wagga in New South Wales (NSW), and into Victoria, is ongoing, with 150 MW PEC Stage 1 already in service, and the second stage expected to be completed and in service by the end of 2026, when inter-network testing will commence for release of up to 800 MW.

Transgrid and Elecnor Australia, construction partners on the 700 kilometre Project EnergyConnect (PEC) transmission project, have clocked more than 10 million worker hours on the $4.1 billion (USD 2.7 billion) project involving the construction of over 1,000 transmission towers.

“Ten million worker hours is a remarkable achievement for our project teams and testament to their dedication, resilience and professionalism,” Taylor said.

“In addition to building 700 km of new transmission lines, the project also includes one of the largest and most sophisticated substations in the Southern Hemisphere at Buronga, a major expansion of the existing Wagga Wagga substation, and a new world-class substation at Dinawan near Bundure, NSW.”

Taylor added that “more than 1,500 people have been a part of this colossal construction effort, from riggers and doggers, to engineers and electricians, to trainees and apprentices, environmental and support personnel”.

“We’re pleased to have also worked alongside 325 local businesses to deliver the project, investing more than $264 million (USD 174 million) in supplier contracts, helping them grow and create local jobs as well as supporting the local economy,” Taylor said.

“The project has also trained a home-grown workforce of transmission line construction personnel under the successful Legacy 100 program, helping to address jobs and skills shortages in regional NSW and reducing reliance on overseas labour.”

EnergyConnect will link NSW with renewable energy from South Australia and Victoria while increasing capacity for local renewable generation.

“The project is part of our plan to provide cleaner and cheaper renewable energy to consumers as coal generation retires, providing reliability and affordability which are national priorities,” Taylor said.

“Construction crews have made excellent progress in delivering EnergyConnect this year and we are on schedule to complete the landmark project in 2026.”

Elecnor Australia’s EnergyConnect Project Director Felipe Delgado said reaching 10 million work hours is only possible when teams, partners and communities work with a shared purposed.

“EnergyConnect has delivered industry-leading innovation, new skills pipelines, and a safe and disciplined approach to construction across a massive footprint,” Delgado said.

“We are proud to stand alongside Transgrid to deliver this once-in-a-generation project that will leave a lasting positive legacy.”

For more information about EnergyConnect, visit: https://www.transgrid.com.au/projects-innovation/energyconnect/