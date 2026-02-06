Fimer launches advanced solar array sizing simulation tool

Italy-headquartered inverter manufacturer Fimer has launched PowerPHAST, a photovoltaic array sizing tool distributed through its cloud-based project management platform Aurora Vision.
Fimer says the high-fidelity simulation tool, combines real site data, customer behaviour, and advanced simulations, delivering system sizing that is always up to date with the evolution of Fimer’s solar solutions, reliable performance insights, and easy-to-download reports.
“The system is designed to model the expected performance of photovoltaic and storage systems, aligning system design with the way energy is actually produced, consumed, and stored over time,” a company statement says.
System design choices can be validated, compared to alternative scenarios, and can support customers with clear, data-driven information.
Other benefits and features include an extensive solar panel database, energy production calculation based on azimuth tilt, and expected irradiation at the installation site, and site geolocation to estimate annual production capacity per metres squared.
Local irradiance calculations are based on installation data and meteorological service data, while a LAB section shows photovoltaic and current-voltage (I-V) curves of the solar generator, simulations of self-consumption and storage system self-sufficiency across different periods of the year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.