Fimer launches advanced solar array sizing simulation tool

Italy-headquartered inverter manufacturer Fimer has launched PowerPHAST, a photovoltaic array sizing tool distributed through its cloud-based project management platform Aurora Vision.

Fimer says the high-fidelity simulation tool, combines real site data, customer behaviour, and advanced simulations, delivering system sizing that is always up to date with the evolution of Fimer’s solar solutions, reliable performance insights, and easy-to-download reports.

“The system is designed to model the expected performance of photovoltaic and storage systems, aligning system design with the way energy is actually produced, consumed, and stored over time,” a company statement says.

System design choices can be validated, compared to alternative scenarios, and can support customers with clear, data-driven information.

Other benefits and features include an extensive solar panel database, energy production calculation based on azimuth tilt, and expected irradiation at the installation site, and site geolocation to estimate annual production capacity per metres squared.

Local irradiance calculations are based on installation data and meteorological service data, while a LAB section shows photovoltaic and current-voltage (I-V) curves of the solar generator, simulations of self-consumption and storage system self-sufficiency across different periods of the year.