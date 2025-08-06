Queensland solar farms dominate performance benchmark

The latest data from Rystad Energy shows the nation’s large-scale solar and wind assets generated a total of 5,177 GWh of renewable electricity in July 2025, a rise of 23% from 4,221 GWh in the same month last year.

Rystad senior analyst David Dixon said Victoria led the pack with its utility PV and wind farms generating a total of 1,640 GWh of renewable electricity. New South Wales was next with a combined 1,340 GWh ahead of Queensland with 940 GWh.

Queensland led the way in the PV stakes with the state’s solar farms representing 17 out of the top 20 of the nation’s best performing assets for the month.

Greek energy company Metka’s 82 MW Moura Solar Farm was ranked Australia’s top-performing big PV generation asset for the month with the central Queensland facility delivering an average capacity factor of 26%.

Spanish company X-Elio’s 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm and the 162 MW Columboola Solar Farm owned by South Korea’s Hana Financial were next in line with matching capacity factors of 24%.

In large-scale wind, it was a different story, with the 75.6 MW Flat Rocks wind farm in Western Australia topping the list with a 58% capacity factor. The 30 MW and 48.3 MW Woodlawn wind farms, both in NSW, were next in line with capacity factors of 51%.

Dixon noted that July delivered a record for wind generation in the National Electricity Market of 3,740 GWh, surpassing June 2023’s record of 3,070 GWh. Monthly wind generation records were set in Victoria (1,516 GWh), NSW (858 GWh), South Australia (745 GWh), and Queensland (462 GWh).