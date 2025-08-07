Virtual power plant drives ‘zero down’ household solar and battery installs

New South Wales (NSW)-headquartered gentailer Alinta Energy and energy technology solutions company National Renewable Nework (NRN) have co-launched a distributed energy virtual power plant (VPP) program called Solar Together.

Kicking off in NSW and South Australia (SA), with future plans to expand into Victoria and Queensland, Solar Together provides households with solar and battery systems at no upfront cost, no financing or repayments.

Alinta Energy will offer tailored energy plans for customers who are billed at a reduced rate for the solar and battery power used, and a fixed daily fee to cover network costs and give access to NRN’s VPP.

Customers have the option to purchase the system at any time or take ownership after 12 years.

Alinta benefits from NRN’s VPP platform through asset ownership, sub-metering, and behind-the-meter retailing, unlocking new revenue streams.

NRN’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Hunter said the company isn’t just managing energy but redesigning how the market works.

“Our platform gives energy retailers a stake in the future of distributed energy, with zero upfront investment and no asset liabilities. It makes solar accessible without shifting cost burdens to consumers, while giving retailers and installers the tools to grow together.”

Customers pay for the solar power they use (at a cheaper rate than grid power) and any electricity from the grid according to a time-of-use plan, plus a fixed daily fee for network costs and VPP access.

The Solar Together program doesn’t include a solar feed-in tariff when generating solar but gives customers simplified rates to cover all the electricity used, whether from solar panels, battery, or the grid.