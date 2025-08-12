Samsung gets notice to proceed for 250 MW battery in Victoria

Samsung C&T announced it has received a “notice to proceed” with building works from Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, the owner of the 250 MW / 500 MWh Gnarwarre battery energy storage project.

Samsung C&T has been hired as the full-wrap engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the stand-alone battery that will be constructed on a seven-hectare site on the outskirts of Gnarwarre, about 20 kilometres west of Geelong.

“This project is a milestone moment for Samsung C&T’s growing presence in the Australian energy market, showcasing our global capabilities in delivering complex, grid-critical energy infrastructure,” the company said.

The notice comes just days after FRV reached financial close on the project, the developer’s largest battery energy storage project in Australia to date, following the Terang 100 MW / 200 MWh Terang battery being constructed about 125 kilometres west of Gnarwarre.

FRV said like the Terang battery, the Gnarwarre project will include grid-forming inverters, allowing the battery to provide critical system stability services traditionally delivered by synchronous generation such as coal and gas generators and support Australia’s clean energy transition.

The inclusion of grid-forming inverter technology helped the project secure a $15 million in funding under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s large-scale battery storage funding round.