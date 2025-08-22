ACE Power finalises sale of ‘ready-to-build’ grid-forming BESS in Victoria

Sydney-headquartered energy developer ACE Power has sold to Banpu Energy Australia the 103 MW / 206 MWh Kerang grid-forming battery energy storage system (BESS) located in the Loddon Valley region of Victoria, 280 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.

The ‘ready-to-build’ project site includes secured land tenure, relevant planning and grid approvals, negotiation of key construction contract terms and entering a cultural heritage management plan with local traditional owner representative organisations.

ACE Power will continue to support Banpu with achieving financial close which is scheduled to occur later in 2025.

ACE Power Founder and Managing Director Andy Scullion said the sale is a good outcome for the network in northern Victoria after three years of work.

“Using grid-forming inverter technology, Kerang BESS will provide stronger support to the Victorian electricity network by boosting system strength and resilience. This will also unlock additional capacity for other renewable technologies such as solar and wind to come online,” Scullion said.