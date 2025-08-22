ACE Power finalises sale of ‘ready-to-build’ grid-forming BESS in Victoria

Sydney-headquartered energy developer ACE Power has sold to Banpu Energy Australia the 103 MW / 206 MWh Kerang grid-forming battery energy storage system (BESS) located in the Loddon Valley region of Victoria, 280 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.
The ‘ready-to-build’ project site includes secured land tenure, relevant planning and grid approvals, negotiation of key construction contract terms and entering a cultural heritage management plan with local traditional owner representative organisations.
ACE Power will continue to support Banpu with achieving financial close which is scheduled to occur later in 2025.
ACE Power Founder and Managing Director Andy Scullion said the sale is a good outcome for the network in northern Victoria after three years of work.
“Using grid-forming inverter technology, Kerang BESS will provide stronger support to the Victorian electricity network by boosting system strength and resilience. This will also unlock additional capacity for other renewable technologies such as solar and wind to come online,” Scullion said.
The system is intended to operate by charging when energy is abundant—typically during midday hours—and discharging during peak demand periods in the morning and evening. This will enhance overall grid balance, increase competition in the energy market, and help to reduce electricity costs for Victorian consumers.
In parallel, ACE Power is also developing the adjacent Kerang Solar and BESS Hybrid project which received 5.3.4A connection approval in July this year and is expected to reach financial close shortly after Kerang BESS.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.