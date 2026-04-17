Transport for NSW inks $1.9 billion clean power deal with Snowy Energy

The New South Wales (NSW) goverment’s transport services and infrastructure agency Transport NSW has signed a seven year, $1.9 billion (USD 1.3 billion) contract with federal government-owned Snowy Hydro retail arm Snowy Energy to power all its public transport operations with clean power.
The deal covers all electric trains, light rail, and electric buses including Sydney Metro, Sydney Trains, Sydney Light Rail, Parramatta Light Rail, Newcastle Light Rail, Zero Emissions Buses, Port Authority of NSW, and Western Harbour Tunnel.
Snowy Energy was awarded the deal to run from 1 July 2027 to 2034, following a two-year review and competitive tender process.
Snowy Hydro Chief Executive Officer Dennis Barnes said the contract shows demand for renewable energy solutions is growing at pace.
“There has been growing interest from businesses and government agencies across the country that are looking for innovative ways to decarbonise their operations,” Barnes said.
“Transport for NSW is a large energy user and they are leading the way in their efforts to reduce emissions. We were able to provide a tailored approach that meets their unique needs and secures long-term renewable matched energy from sources such as the Uungula Wind Farm right here in NSW.”
NSW Minister for Transport John Graham said Transport NSW uses almost as much electricity as all other government agencies in NSW combined.
“It’s important we use our buying power responsibly and get the best possible deal for taxpayers, which is what we have achieved,” Graham said.
“We are planning for a sustainable future as our network continues to grow, with new Sydney Trains fleets, more metro services, thousands of emissions-free buses, and Light Rail across the city and Parramatta.”
NSW Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said other significant reductions in energy demand has been achieved through initiatives like the 885 kW rooftop solar at the new Sydney Trains’ Mortdale train maintenance facility and the Clyde engineering hub.
“At Mortdale alone, 2,000 solar panels have been installed, generating 1,317 MWh of clean renewable electricity and avoiding around 870 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum, while reducing the amount of electricity that needs to be bought from the grid.”
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