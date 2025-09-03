Winaico introduces ultra black back-contact module with 23.5% efficiency

Taiwanese solar module maker Winaico has unveiled a new all-black glass-glass bifacial module series based on back-contact technology featuring 475 W and 480 W versions for residential applications.

Winaico Australia Managing Director Blair Pester said Clean Energy Council (CEC) listing has already been achieved for the WST-BDX54-B2 Black Glass-Glass module series and the 475 W version is expected to be available in Australia from early next month with the 480 W model to follow.

The new back-contact module features all electrical contacts on the rear side of the solar cells, a move that Winaico said completely eliminates conventional silver gridlines and maximises the absorption of incident light on its ultra-black surface.

“No front-side gridlines maximise light intake and absorption, enabling higher module power output,” the manufacturer said. “Furthermore, the innovative bypass diode design of the back-contact modules significantly minimises shading-induced power losses: when a single cell is shaded, the current is intelligently redirected around it, maintaining continuous flow and maximising the overall energy output of the solar module.”

Winaico said the new WST-BDX54-B2 module has a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.5% and up to 20% bifacial gain. It has a temperature coefficient of 0.26%/C, the open-circuit voltage is 38.60 V and the short-circuit current is 13.80 A.

It measures 1,800 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 25 kg. The new module features 2 mm semi-tempered glass both front and back and has an IP68 protection rating. It comes with a 30-year product warranty and a 30-year performance guarantee, promising at least 87.4% residual performance after that period.

In addition, complimentary insurance cover for the entire solar system is included for the first two years. This covers all parts belonging to the PV system, including modules, batteries, mounting frames, surge protection devices, inverters, and cabling.