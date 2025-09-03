Household battery uptake continues to boom

Figures from solar and storage market analyst SunWiz show that 423 MWh of battery energy storage capacity was registered through the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) in August 2025, which is more than half of the 852 MWh installed throughout all of 2024.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the impact of the federal subsidy scheme, that offers a discount of about 30% on the upfront cost of installing small-scale battery systems, is made apparent by the steep increase in the average size of batteries purchased by homeowners and businesses.

Since the cheaper home batteries initiative kicked in on July 1, the average size of household batteries registered under the scheme has jumped to 21 kWh.

“People are installing batteries that are now twice as large as the 10 to 12 kWh size they were for most of the first half of this decade,” Johnston said. “That average size of 21 kWh was an increase from the 19 kWh in July.”

The SunWiz analysis shows the 30-50 kWh market grew the greatest amount last month while there was a marked increase in the 20-30 kWh bracket.

The volume of batteries installed in the 12-14 kWh range was one of the few segments to contract, while the 18-20 kWh segment rose to become the most popular sub-20 kWh option.

SunWiz said the strong growth in the battery market sparked a decline in the share of solar only projects, with PV and battery energy storage now the most common way of installing rooftop solar.

Nationally, there were 114 batteries registered for every 100 solar systems.