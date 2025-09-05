South Australia commercial BESS projects first to face CSIP-AUS testing

Chinese inverter manufacturing company Sungrow has deployed two community battery energy storage systems (BESS) in South Australia, which are the state’s first commercial and industrial (C&I) projects to undergo common smart inverter profile for Australia (CSIP-AUS) testing

Deployed in partnership with SA-headquartered energy solutions company YES Group, the projects are located at two retirement villages in the Adelaide suburbs of Flagstaff Hill and Fullarton, and feature PowerStack 200CS (ST 225 kWh-110 kW-2h) BESS units and 455CS (ST 455 kWh-110 kW-4h) BESS.

CSIP-AUS testing approved

As an Australia implementation guide for Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 2030.5 protocol, CSIP-AUS offers enhanced security, configurability, and remote command execution for distributed energy resources.

By enabling dynamic export, emergency backstop mechanisms, and load control capabilities, CSIP-AUS ensures electricity grid operators can maintain grid stability and reliability as the energy landscape transitions.

South Australia has offered flexible exports as an option to customers since 2021, with all inverters required to be compliant from July 2023.

Under CSIP-AUS, majority-Hong Kong shareholder owned electricity distributor SA Power Networks (SAPN) dispatches export/import limits and ramp-rate instructions via Sungrow’s iSolarCloud platform API.

The BESS dynamically responds while continuing arbitrage and FCAS trading, enabling smarter, more responsive grid integration for C&I applications.

Sungrow says that by supporting CSIP-AUS, it meets current DNSP compliance requirements while reducing integration complexity and SCADA deployment costs which is critical for the scalability of C&I energy storage projects.

YES Group

SA-headquartered energy solutions company YES Group has been key industry partner on the projects.

Sungrow Australia Country Director Joe Zhou said by supporting YES Group in the deployments, Sungrow is helping set a new benchmark for compliant, high-performance storage systems in community settings.

“It highlights our ability to deliver storage solutions that are technically advanced, grid-responsive, and fully aligned with Australia’s shift toward dynamic energy regulation,” Zhou said.

As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide.