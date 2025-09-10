Solarcleano launches panel cleaning robot for large PV installations, trackers

Solarcleano, a Luxembourg-based solar panel cleaning systems specialist, has launched L1, a portable and semi-automatic cleaning system with 2.45 m wide brushes and support for both dry and wet cleaning capabilities. It has a cleaning speed of 40 m/min and is designed to be operated by a single person.

“Our latest officially released product is designed for large-scale projects and trackers,” Solarcleano Marketing Coordinator Loris Sablone told pv magazine.

Made for rooftops, carports, ground-mounted, and 1P tracker installations, L1 has 2.45 m brushes with four types of bristles to cover the range of soiling, from dust to lichen and bird droppings. The brush rotation speed is 200 RPM and the brush diameter is 0.17 m or 0.22 m.

Designed to be easily dismounted and disassembled into three parts for transportation, it measures 1,800 mm x 2,483 mm x 386 mm with a weight of 110 kg.

The L1 can handle slopes of up to 27 degrees and support a cleaning speed of up to 40 m/min, with a cleaning capacity of 2000m²/h and 4h of operation. It is equipped with two cameras and LED lights. Its enclosure is IP65.

The new product comes with a 12-month guarantee.

Since its founding in 2017, Solarcleano has released PV plant cleaning equipment for professional use in a range of sizes. At the Munich Intersolar trade fair earlier this year, Solarcleano exhibited a large system for ground-mounted PV. It also offers smaller rooftop PV cleaning systems.

The company said its panel cleaning equipment is used in diverse climates and in more than 100 markets around the world.

“One of our core objectives is to raise global awareness of the importance of proper solar maintenance, as it directly impacts efficiency, return on investment, and sustainability,” said Sablone, adding that the aim is to cover all kinds of solar installations, “from large-scale PV farms to rooftops, agrivoltaics, and floating PV.”

As for what is next, Sablone said the company keeps its R&D roadmap confidential, but he did say that forthcoming robot products are “increasingly autonomous, integrating advanced safety” and expanded control features.

From pv magazine Global