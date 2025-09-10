Tesla unveils new generation of utility-scale batteries

From ESS News

Tesla has unveiled much-anticipated additions to its energy storage lineup, the Megapack 3 and Megablock – both designed to improve energy density, scalability and speed of deployment. The new products were unveiled during the RE+ renewable energy conference in Las Vegas.

Megapack 3 builds on the legacy of Tesla’s utility-scale storage products and represents a significant leap in energy density over its predecessors. It delivers approximately 5 MWh of storage capacity per unit, up from 3.9 MWh in the Megapack 2XL, which began shipping in 2022.

Megapack 3 integrates Tesla’s silicon carbide inverter and fire protection systems and incorporates battery cells sourced from the United States, Southeast Asia, and China. A key design improvement is its simplified thermal bay, which reduces connection complexity by 78%.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.