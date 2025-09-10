Supermarket giant expands rooftop solar and battery offer

German retail giant Aldi is now offering residential solar and battery packages that include 6 kW of solar panels, a 5 kW hybrid inverter and a choice of either 10 kW or 20 kW of battery storage to customers along Australia’s east coast. The packages, delivered in conjunction with industry partner Tempo Group, are priced from $6,999 (USD 4,610), including installation.

After launching the offer in Victoria earlier this year, Aldi said the solar and battery packages are now available for installation in major cities in New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

Aldi Australia Group Director Simon Padovani-Ginies said the packages make access to renewable energy and savings simple, and customers know exactly what they’re getting and at what cost.

“Aldi Solar delivers outstanding value and makes switching to solar simple and affordable for Aussie households,” he said.

“With straightforward pricing, flexible battery options, installation by certified experts and an exceptional payback period, Aldi Solar puts power back in the hands of households ready to take control of their energy costs.”

Aldi has two options available. For $6,999, customers will receive 6.6 kW of solar, comprising 15 440 W PV panels, a 5.5 kW hybrid inverter and two 5 kWh lithium ion phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. The second option, priced at $8,499, includes the same solar and inverter package, alongside 20 kW of battery storage. Blackout protection and installation are included in those prices.

The packages come with a 10-year warranty and 25-year performance guarantee.

Craig Handley, General Manager of Energy at Tempo, said the packages offer exceptional value and payback periods, and remove the complexity that can often deter Australians from switching to renewable energy.

“With our climate it’s hard to argue about the benefits of a well-designed solar and battery system for Australian homeowners. However, the path to purchase has often been confusing and difficult,” he said.

“Aldi are set to bring remarkable change to the market with the launch of Aldi Solar, and at Tempo we are delighted to be their partner in this category. Getting the benefits of solar and a battery has never been as simple.”

Aldi said households in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts, can order the solar and battery packages now with installations by certified installers commencing from early November 2025.