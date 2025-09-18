Engineering on the edge: S-Rack delivers solar at the Bluff

A solar project in regional South Australia (SA) has pushed the limits of standard installation practices, with Sydney-headquartered racking business S-Rack supplying the mounting solution for a 200 kW system built on challenging hillside terrain at ‘The Bluff’.

The remote site is home to a broadcast and telecommunications facility for BAI Communications Australia.

Located at Wirrabara, 243 kilometres north of Adelaide, the system supports 362 panels and was delivered in partnership with Photon Energy Australia, as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) manager.

Multiple technical constraints impacted the project design, situated on sloped, rocky terrain with limited access, making conventional pile driving unfeasible. High wind loading further complicated structural design requirements.

To counter the challenges, specialist GAYK piling rigs equipped with down-the-hole hammers were selected to navigate steep gradients and bedrock without the need for blasting allowing the install to proceed with minimal ground disturbance.

Trenching was also avoided with custom designed, above ground cable management between tables.

S-Rack’s Sigma S1 mounting system was engineered specifically for the site, with table-specific pile depths and a layout tailored to the geotechnical data.

To support construction in a remote environment, the system was designed with a reduced component count, simplified logistics, and pre-engineered tolerances to allow for surface variability.

All structural elements were hot dip galvanised to provide long-term corrosion protection in exposed conditions.

S-Rack General Manager Liam Turner told pv magazine that projects like The Bluff demand a tailored approach to structural design, especially when the terrain presents challenges.

“Collaborating closely with the experienced team at Photon Energy from the outset ensured we could align on the right technical solution early and support a smooth delivery through to install,” Turner said.

Photon Energy Group Senior Project Manager Michael Evans said S-Rack worked closely with their team to determine the most suitable racking solution for a harsh and remote site.

“Their attention to detail during the engineering review and quality assurance stages gave us confidence the system would be fit for purpose and withstand all known ground and environmental challenges” Evans said.

“Manufacturing and delivery were well executed, and the team’s proactive support during install enabled a seamless and efficient outcome aligned with the overall PV design intent.”

“Projects like The Bluff showcase how crucial adaptable engineering and geotechnical considerations are when it comes to ground mount projects,” Turner said.

“The Bluff is another example of our team’s commitment to delivering market leading mounting systems that can handle environmental loads without sacrificing installation efficiency.”