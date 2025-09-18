Map identifies clean energy project sites that preserve nature

An Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) report, in collaboration with University of Melbourne researchers, maps where renewable energy projects can be built with minimal impact on Australia’s threatened wildlife and ecosystems.
The Mapping Renewables for Nature report identifies areas where renewable energy projects can be developed that best benefit Australia’s electrification without impacting nature, using three case study locations; Gippsland in Victoria; Central West Orana in New South Wales (NSW), and the Banana Shire in Central Queensland.
In the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ), where solar, wind and battery projects, with transmission line upgrades are underway, the study found that by avoiding 30% of land with the highest biodiversity, an average 93% of the habitat for threatened plant and animal species can be safeguarded.
University of Melbourne’s Professor Brendan Wintle, whose team led the mapping said the report shows Australia can reach net zero by 2050 without damaging nature.
“We’re in an extinction crisis and this report shows we don’t need to lose any more biodiversity as part of the much-needed renewable energy transition,” Wintle said.
“The good news is there are plenty of already cleared areas where there’s plenty of sun and wind.”
Wintle added that avoiding locating energy projects and transmission lines on 30% of the highest biodiversity value land, it’s possible to protect 70% to 90% of habitat needed by Australia’s most endangered animals and plants.
Queensland transmission and renewable energy developer, CopperString founder, and head of VisIR Pty Ltd Joseph O’Brien said the ACF report highlights the imperative of considering nature.
“That can be done alongside other drivers, and the community’s preferences about the location of electricity infrastructure to helping steer the direction of major electricity infrastructure investment,” O’Brien said.
ACF Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Paul Sinclair said siting renewable energy in low biodiversity areas would see huge cost savings.
“With faster planning approvals and stronger community support, this would boost productivity, grow jobs and speed up the shift to a clean, affordable, renewable future,” Sinclair said.
“Smart mapping, strong nature laws and integrated planning are essential to an energy future that works for people and nature,” he said.
