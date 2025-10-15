Rooftop solar commands price premium in property markets

A report from property data provider Cotality shows Australian homes fitted with rooftop solar systems are commanding up to 6.9% more, or approximately $31,350, than comparable properties without such installations when they sell.

Cotality, formerly Corelogic, said an analysis of more than six million house sales in Australia has found homes fitted with solar systems are valued at an national average of about 2.7% more than comparable homes without PV, which equates to approximately $23,100.

The report, that assessed sales data in the 12 months to April 2025, shows the impact of installing rooftop solar varies significantly across the country, with the biggest uplift seen in regional Northern Territory, where the addition of solar adds 6.9%, or about $31,350, to a property’s value.

In the capital cities, solar delivered the highest premium in Hobart where they can add 5.4%, or $30,459, to a sale price. This was followed by Brisbane, where the solar premium adds $30,218, while in Melbourne and Sydney, solar adds an average of $24,369 and $19,179, respectively, to a property’s value.

Cotality Australia Senior Director of banking and finance, Tom Coad, said the report highlights how energy performance is becoming a key factor in how properties are appraised, financed, and sold.

“Our findings highlight that homes with energy and efficiency upgrades are delivering not only long-term energy bill savings and comfort, but also measurable price premiums at a time when cost-of-living concerns are top of mind for Australians,” he said.

Jacob Caine, chair of the Real Estate Institute of Australia’s sustainability working group, said the results show that solar panels are no longer ‘optional extras’ but central to how homes are appraised and sold.

“Australians are recognising the dual benefit of energy-efficient homes – reduced running costs and stronger long-term value,” he said.

“We are seeing consumer search behaviour increasingly favour listings that highlight energy efficient features, confirming that performance is shaping buyer demand.”

The Watt’s it Worth: Quantifying the value of solar and energy efficiency ratings in real estate report also reveals that solar uptake varies widely across the country.

Nationally, 4.2 million, or 29% of houses have rooftop solar systems installed. Coverage exceeds 40% in cities like Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, while Hobart, regional Victoria and regional Tasmania fall below 20%.