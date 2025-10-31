Anker SOLIX reshapes Australia’s home energy market backed by global legacy

Chinese electronics manufacturer Anker Innovations unveiled upgraded Anker SOLIX home energy storage systems designed for the Australian market at All Energy Australia 2025 in Melbourne.

Leveraging the parent company’s global innovation strength and proven local expertise, Anker SOLIX unveiled the Anker SOLIX X1 energy storage system, which has seen rapid growth in installations driven by the federal government’s Cheaper Home Batteries (CHB) program, and an expanding local service network.

The Anker SOLIX X1 hybrid single‑phase model connects two units in parallel to deliver up to 10 kW of output and 60 kWh of storage capacity, reaching the 50 kWh rebate limit and meeting energy demands of larger homes.

Anker SOLIX Asia Pacific General Manager Symons Xie said as demand for solar + storage + backup solutions continues to surge, market competition is heating up, yet not all brands can deliver on their long‑term service commitments.

“Anker SOLIX has established local technical and after‑sales support in Australia to provide long‑term, reliable, and sustainable service and support for both consumers and installers,” Xie said.

The new Anker SOLIX V1 Smart EV Charger was on show at All Energy, which seamlessly connects with X1 to enable efficient sector coupling between solar, storage, and mobility.

The charger also received a Berlin consumer electronics trade show IFA 2025 Innovation Award for Accessibility, highlighting its IntelliGesture technology.

Though not launching until Q1 2026, a smart energy gateway for whole‑home backup integration, the Anker SOLIX Power Dock Pro was also announced.

With a built‑in meter and optimised wiring, the Power Dock Pro cuts installation time by 30% and supports generator and solar compatibility to deliver smarter, more reliable power for any home, the company said.

New partnerships

During All Energy Australia 2025, Anker SOLIX also announced new partnerships with Melbourne headquartered renewable energy retailer Amber Electric Australia and Sydney-based energy company Origin as ecosystem partners, and, as strategic partners, Sydney-based solar wholesaler Sol Distribution and retail giant Harvey Norman.

Founded in 2011, Anker Innovations is a leading mobile charging brand, with over 200 million users across 146 countries, which achieved top ranking in Europe when it introduced Anker SOLIX energy brand’s plug-and-play balcony energy storage.

Anker Innovations combines global reach with local insight to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable living experiences worldwide.