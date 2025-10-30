AIKO signs 1 GW supply agreement with Australian distributors

At the All Energy 2025 exhibition and conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Chinese all back contact (ABC) solar manufacturer AIKO signed a 1 GW supply agreement with five Australian distributors.
The distributor agreements with Solar Juice, Tradezone, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution and Lawrence and Hanson cover delivery of AIKO’s Gen 3 series modules across 2026-2028.
AIKO also unveiled its Gen 3 Infinite Series flagship Neostar 3P 500 W module.
Described by the company as the world’s first 500 W panel under 2m2 with 25% efficiency, AIKO Australia New Zealand (ANZ) Head Thomas Bywater said the company has solved the cost barriers that have kept ABC technology out of reach for mainstream adoption.
“Our next-generation ABC products deliver world-class performance without the premium pricing, maximising returns for the families, businesses and communities who need it most,” Bywater said.
Replacing silver with copper has removed a key cost bottleneck for AIKO, without sacrificingconductivity, mechanical strength or sustainable material sourcing.
AIKO’s two-step passivation is also a performance driver for the Gen 3 series, a proprietary ABC cell process that independently optimises n-type and p-type layers.
The dual-layer approach enables higher conversion rates and back contact technology to move beyond R&D into mass production.
“As the industry moves toward back contact as the dominant technology pathway, AIKO’s manufacturing capability and distribution network position us to lead that transition in Australia,” added Bywater.
“Our partners are now equipped to deliver next-generation solar technology with the scale and support that large projects demand.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.