AIKO signs 1 GW supply agreement with Australian distributors

At the All Energy 2025 exhibition and conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Chinese all back contact (ABC) solar manufacturer AIKO signed a 1 GW supply agreement with five Australian distributors.

The distributor agreements with Solar Juice, Tradezone, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution and Lawrence and Hanson cover delivery of AIKO’s Gen 3 series modules across 2026-2028.

AIKO also unveiled its Gen 3 Infinite Series flagship Neostar 3P 500 W module.

Described by the company as the world’s first 500 W panel under 2m2 with 25% efficiency, AIKO Australia New Zealand (ANZ) Head Thomas Bywater said the company has solved the cost barriers that have kept ABC technology out of reach for mainstream adoption.

“Our next-generation ABC products deliver world-class performance without the premium pricing, maximising returns for the families, businesses and communities who need it most,” Bywater said.

Replacing silver with copper has removed a key cost bottleneck for AIKO, without sacrificingconductivity, mechanical strength or sustainable material sourcing.

AIKO’s two-step passivation is also a performance driver for the Gen 3 series, a proprietary ABC cell process that independently optimises n-type and p-type layers.

The dual-layer approach enables higher conversion rates and back contact technology to move beyond R&D into mass production.

“As the industry moves toward back contact as the dominant technology pathway, AIKO’s manufacturing capability and distribution network position us to lead that transition in Australia,” added Bywater.

“Our partners are now equipped to deliver next-generation solar technology with the scale and support that large projects demand.”