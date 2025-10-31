HYXiPOWER showcases next-generation ESS and solar solutions at All Energy

Chinese clean energy technology company HYXiPOWER has debuted in Australia its all-in-one energy storage systems (ESS), which feature A+ automotive-grade cells, installer-friendly setup, and dependable performance.

The all-in-one ESS is rated IP67 and introduces the industry’s first zero-injection feature without external meter or CT, supports 160% overload and 150% instant off-grid output, and enables three-phase unbalanced operation for optimal solar utilisation.

The company also presented its high voltage battery featuring IP65 protection, stackable 5–50 kWh design, and a quick-plug interface, ensuring flexible installation and effortless expansion. Its automotive-grade battery management system (BMS) enables precise and efficient energy management.

HYXiPOWER’s residential hybrid inverter (3-25 kW) is designed for residential applications, integrating Type II DC/AC surge protection, UPS-grade seamless on/off grid switching, and 160% overload capacity, with 300m arc-fault circuit Interrupter (AFCI) detection and 0.5s rapid shutdown to guarantee safety and reliability.

The company’s smart energy management platform and virtual power plant (VPP) were also demonstrated during the All Energy exhibition, showcasing intelligent energy ecosystems and digital innovation.

During the event, HYXiPOWER was also honored with the EUPD Top Innovation Storage Award 2025 – Australia, recognising its exceptional contribution to advancing clean energy technology in the region.