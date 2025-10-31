HYXiPOWER showcases next-generation ESS and solar solutions at All Energy

Chinese clean energy technology company HYXiPOWER has debuted in Australia its all-in-one energy storage systems (ESS), which feature A+ automotive-grade cells, installer-friendly setup, and dependable performance.
The all-in-one ESS is rated IP67 and introduces the industry’s first zero-injection feature without external meter or CT, supports 160% overload and 150% instant off-grid output, and enables three-phase unbalanced operation for optimal solar utilisation.
The company also presented its high voltage battery featuring IP65 protection, stackable 5–50 kWh design, and a quick-plug interface, ensuring flexible installation and effortless expansion. Its automotive-grade battery management system (BMS) enables precise and efficient energy management.
HYXiPOWER’s residential hybrid inverter (3-25 kW) is designed for residential applications, integrating Type II DC/AC surge protection, UPS-grade seamless on/off grid switching, and 160% overload capacity, with 300m arc-fault circuit Interrupter (AFCI) detection and 0.5s rapid shutdown to guarantee safety and reliability.
The company’s smart energy management platform and virtual power plant (VPP) were also demonstrated during the All Energy exhibition, showcasing intelligent energy ecosystems and digital innovation.
During the event, HYXiPOWER was also honored with the EUPD Top Innovation Storage Award 2025 – Australia, recognising its exceptional contribution to advancing clean energy technology in the region.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.