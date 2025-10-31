Nextracker’s Earth Truss tackles tough terrain to unlock land for solar projects

United States-headquartered solar technology platform provider, Nextracker has launched the NX Earth Truss Foundation solution backed by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

Engineered for rocky and hard soil conditions for utility-scale solar development, the Earth Truss can expand possible sites where terrain has previously been a barrier.

The company says easing land-use constraints can accelerate project timelines and boosted by increased automation, remote project sites increasingly become viable utility-scale solar development sites.

At the core of Nextracker’s system is the NX Truss Driver, a semi-autonomous drilling machine equipped with precision global navigation satellite system (GNSS) controls and unique drill-and-drive technology.

It installs NX Earth Truss foundations in a single pass, reducing labour hours, eliminating rework, and de-risking construction timelines — a critical advantage as Australia races to deploy renewables at unprecedented speed, a company statement says.

Nextracker Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asis General Manager and Vice President Peter Wheale said NX Earth Truss is a breakthrough for the Australian solar market.

“By unlocking new categories of land, we’re giving developers and EPCs greater flexibility and reduced project risk while helping Australia accelerate its clean energy transition,” Wheale said.

ARENA backing

ARENA has provided almost $5 million (USD 3.28 million) in funding to Nextracker for deploying the Earth Truss technology.

“We greatly appreciate ARENA’s leadership and support in driving next-generation renewable energy solutions like Nextracker’s Earth Truss here in Australia,” Wheale said.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said ARENA is committed to supporting technologies that expand Australia’s renewable energy options.

“By making previously unusable land viable for solar development, Nextracker’s innovative Earth Truss technology can help fast-track project delivery and broaden opportunities for investors and communities alike.”