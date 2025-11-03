Energy solutions manufacturer Felicitysolar opens Sydney warehouse

Felicitysolar, a China-headquartered off-grid and hybrid solar energy storage solutions manufacturer, has established an office and warehouse in Greenacre, New South Wales (NSW) 20 kilometres west of Sydney.

The new distribution hub enables fast delivery, technical support, and localised customer service to ensure ease of access to Felicitysolar energy solutions such as the T-Rex 10 kW hybrid inverter battery capable of plug-and-play operation.

The warehouse is also stocked with the IVGM 50 kW hybrid inverter which can be installed in configurations up to 12 units together to reach 600 kW of inverter capacity, which the company says is suitable for small to medium commercial premises such as factories, schools or warehouses.

Among the battery products in stock, Felicitysolar’s Lux series lithium batteries come with an inbuilt aerosol fire extinguishing system and offer 61.44 kWh or 40.96 kWh capacity.

Professional services

Felicitysolar offers professional pre-sales consultation through its new Sydney office, with local experts assisting with customised system configurations for off-grid and hybrid applications.

The company guarantees ample inventory and its western Sydney suburbs location puts it central point to deliver to the greater metropolitan area.

After-sales support is also provided by local technicians to assist with troubleshooting and maintenance queries.

Partners can be assisted with technical training, detailed documentation, promotional material design, and overseas exhibition collaboration, as well as distribution partnerships, regional agency authorisation, project-based cooperation, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and white-label production.

Virtual power plant integration

Felicitysolar aims to integrate its energy storage products with virtual power plant (VPP) platforms, to allow households to participate in electricity trading and unlock new income streams.

The compay was founded in 2007 and its Guangzhou, China facility integrates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and marketing, with the Sydney office and warehouse one of many localised facilities situated globally.