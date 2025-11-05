5B signs module supply agreement for 100MW+ project in Western Australia

Sydney-headquartered solar innovator 5B Maverick has signed a module supply agreement with China-headquartered solar panel manufacturer JA Solar to provide over 100 MW of JA Solar’s DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules for a large-scale solar project in Western Australia (WA).

The DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are bifacial n-type double glazed 650 W modules offered with a 30-year power warranty, with 22% module efficiency and 0.3% annual degradation rates.

Optimised for seamless integration with 5B’s Maverick prefabricated, re-deployable solar array design, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is certified to withstand wind speeds of up to 93 metres per second, with the Maverick system providing exceptional durability in extreme weather, a timely advantage as Australia enters its peak storm season.

The combined solution enables fast-track installation, reduced balance-of-system costs, and consistent energy output resulting in shorter project timelines, lower operational risks, and stronger returns for customers operating in challenging environments.

The signing ceremony conducted at All Energy Australia 2025 brought together senior leaders from both companies, including JA Solar Vice President East Asia and South Pacific Daniel Li and 5B Chief Executive Officer David Griffin, alongside key regional and technical heads.

Their presence highlighted the strategic depth of the partnership and the alignment across commercial, engineering, and market development teams.

“This agreement is more than a supply contract, it is a blueprint for how global technology and local ingenuity can come together to deliver real-world impact,” Li said.

“By combining JA Solar’s proven module performance with 5B’s advanced deployment technology, we are empowering customers with solutions that are bankable, scalable, and built for Australia’s unique conditions.”

The partnership between JA Solar and 5B reflects a shared vision of accelerating the transition to renewable energy through technical excellence, operational synergy, and deep local collaboration, delivering greater value for the customers who are building the future.

5B was named 36th top greentech company in the world by Time Magazine in July 2025.