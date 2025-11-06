Trina Storage, Pacific Green enter 5 GWh memorandum of understanding

TrinaSolar division, Trina Storage and Pacific Green Energy Storage have entered a memorandum of understanding to deliver up to 5 GWh of grid scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Pacific Green 250 MW / 500 MWh Limestone Coast North Energy Park

Image: Pacific Green

Trina Storage, the energy-storage division of Chinese solar systems manufacturer Trinasolar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based Pacific Green Energy Group to deliver up to 5 GWh of grid-scale battery energy-storage systems (BESS) between 2026 and 2028.

When completed, the projects will store and dispatch up to five billion W/h into the grid, utilising Trina Storage modular battery systems, integrating proprietary cell technology and long-duration performance features.

Pacific Green, which has 7 GWh pipeline in Australia, will oversee project development and delivery across multiple Australian sites, expanding on the two companies’ existing partnership at the Limestone Coast North Energy Park (250 MW / 500 MWh) in South Australia.

Left to right: Pacific Green Chief Executive Officer Scott Poulter and Trinasolar President Helena Li

Image: Trina Storage

Trinasolar President Helena Li said the partnership underscores Trinasolar’s ongoing commitment to advancing global clean energy goals.

“This MoU marks a major milestone for both Trina Storage and Pacific Green in the global renewable energy landscape, including Australia,” Li said.

“A 5 GWh supply commitment demonstrates the scale and confidence driving our partnership with Pacific Green. Together, we are combining innovation, global expertise, and local execution to enable a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

Pacific Green Chief Executive Officer Scott Poulter said the partnership enables the company to deliver a growing global pipeline efficiently and at scale.

“Together, we’re accelerating the deployment of projects that support the clean energy transition.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

