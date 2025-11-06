Trina Storage, Pacific Green enter 5 GWh memorandum of understanding

Trina Storage, the energy-storage division of Chinese solar systems manufacturer Trinasolar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based Pacific Green Energy Group to deliver up to 5 GWh of grid-scale battery energy-storage systems (BESS) between 2026 and 2028.

When completed, the projects will store and dispatch up to five billion W/h into the grid, utilising Trina Storage modular battery systems, integrating proprietary cell technology and long-duration performance features.

Pacific Green, which has 7 GWh pipeline in Australia, will oversee project development and delivery across multiple Australian sites, expanding on the two companies’ existing partnership at the Limestone Coast North Energy Park (250 MW / 500 MWh) in South Australia.

Trinasolar President Helena Li said the partnership underscores Trinasolar’s ongoing commitment to advancing global clean energy goals.

“This MoU marks a major milestone for both Trina Storage and Pacific Green in the global renewable energy landscape, including Australia,” Li said.

“A 5 GWh supply commitment demonstrates the scale and confidence driving our partnership with Pacific Green. Together, we are combining innovation, global expertise, and local execution to enable a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

Pacific Green Chief Executive Officer Scott Poulter said the partnership enables the company to deliver a growing global pipeline efficiently and at scale.

“Together, we’re accelerating the deployment of projects that support the clean energy transition.”