HDRE and Zen Energy enter 20-year PPA for Templers battery project

Taiwan-headquartered energy company HD Renewable Energy (HDRE) and South Australian (SA) renewable company Zen Energy have entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the $200 million (USD 129 million) Templers Battery Project, owned by the companies’ joint venture ZEBRE, and which is scheduled to commence commercial operations by the end of 2025.
The announcement coincides with a report on 6 November 2025 in the Australian Financial Review that Zen Energy is being put up for auction.
HDRE General Manager Jason Chous said the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and data centre demand is reshaping global energy priorities.
“Energy will be the world’s most essential resource. Storage and virtual power plant technologies are key to ensuring grid stability and, as they mature, they are becoming scalable and economically attractive investment assets,” Chous said.
“Looking ahead, HDRE will continue to drive sustainable growth through infrastructure modernisation, market liberalisation, asset financialisation and global expansion.”
