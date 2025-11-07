Apple’s 1 million MWh per year target boosted by PPA with European Energy

Danish clean energy developer European Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with United States technology company Apple for electricity supply from its 108 MWdc Lancaster solar park in Victoria.

Located 210 kilometres north of Melbourne with an approximate annual production capacity of 216 GWh/year, the solar park is currently under construction and due to be operational in 2026.

The agreement is part of Apple’s growing portfolio of renewable energy projects in Australia expected to generate a million MWh of clean electricity annually.

The company also aims to match all of the energy its customers use to charge and power Apple products with 100% clean electricity.

Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said by 2030 the company wants its users to know that all the energy it takes to charge an iPhone or power a Mac is matched with clean electricity.

“We’re proud to do our part to support Australia’s transition to a cleaner grid and drive positive impacts for communities and nature — all while moving closer to our ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across our entire footprint,” Jackson said.

“We’re not going to ask our customers to sign up for clean energy … we decided to take responsibility.”

European Energy Executive Vice President Jens Peter Zink said long-term agreements with major energy consumers play a constructive role in enabling renewable energy projects.

“When companies make commitments of this nature, it supports investment decisions and brings new generation capacity forward. These partnerships connect demand with new clean supply and help advance the wider energy transition,” Zink said.

European Energy previously worked with Apple in 2019 on Denmark’s first subsidy-free renewable energy project, which lay the groundwork for that country’s PPA market, according do a Linkedin post by European Energy Chief Executive Officer Knud Erik Anderson.

“Having seen firsthand how partnerships like this bring projects to life, it’s quite fantastic to see our collaboration continue, this time on the other side of the world,” Anderson posted.

Apple also announced new investment in New Zealand’s Restore Fund Initiative, and in partnership with Climate Asset Management has committed to protect adn restore 8,600 hectares of forestland across four sites on both north and south islands.

It is also active in Queensland turning degraded sugarcane farmland into a macadamia orchard with over 800,000 trees.